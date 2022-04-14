Arts+ offering a plethora of summer camps

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s hard to believe, but the time has come to start thinking about summer camp for the kids and grandkids.

And there’s one spot that offers a ton of different types of camps.

Arts+, one of Charlotte’s longest-running and most beloved nonprofits, has a plethora of options for children ages 4 to 18.

New this year are two full-day camps focusing on photography, born of a partnership with The Light Factory, which will take place at the newly opened VAPA Arts Center in uptown Charlotte. (

Artistic lens lets students explore digital photography and techniques, use Procreate on iPads to modify images, and print and manipulate photos with various art mediums, including processes such as pinhole cameras, photo transfers, cyanotypes, and more. No experience is necessary and the class, running June 27 through July 1, is available for kids ages 8 to 12.

Film photography has students explore film photography and techniques, learn to develop their own images in the darkroom, and manipulate photos with various art mediums, including pinhole cameras, photo transfers, cyanotypes, and more. No experience is necessary and ages 10 to 15 are welcome. It runs July 25 through 29.

Options abound for the youngest among us to explore arts and music in a supportive, structured setting. Discovering Music + Art, scheduled for June 13 through June 17, will lead children ages 5 to 7 through games and integrative S.T.E.A.M. activities and will end the week with a family Camp Showcase, held on the final afternoon of each session.

Arts+ camps will be held across the city to provide added convenience for Charlotte families. This year, locations include uptown Charlotte, Plaza Midwood, Park Road and University, among others

Brittany Norton is the communications manager for Arts+. She joined us to talk about all the options this summer.

To register or for more information, including schedules and pricing, please visit the website.

