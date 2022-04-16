Crown Town Compost is helping grow healthy plants in the Queen City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Earth Day is just right around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than by growing some plants of your own?

Charlie Hyland of Crown Town Compost stopped by the show today to give us some key tips on composting, as well as to educate us on some of the benefits of it.

All you need to start composting is ‘browns,’ ‘greens,’ and water. Essentially all browns and greens are are dead leaves or branches, and grass clippings or vegetable waste.

Once you have your ingredients mixed, they will deteriorate over time into a nutrient-rich soil that is capable of producing healthy fruits and vegetables.

And if you aren’t up to mixing the compost yourself, Crown Town can do it for you!

