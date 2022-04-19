Top spring trends: Ready to revamp your home this season?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Spring has sprung and it may be time to take a look at your current style set-up inside your home. From the use of color to making sure your setting is comfortable and functional, Lauren Clement of Lauren Nicole Designs stopped by QC Morning to share some spring home trends.

1. Color is back!

It’s not just about the look. Clement says using color shows optimism coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic and being stuck inside the house.

We all want to be surrounded by happy colors!

2. Gold, gold, gold...

Clement shared that from accessories and furniture to lighting, gold is everywhere.

The trend has been slowly coming back for a few years and now has taken over as the “metal of choice” for design.

Clement says you can mix gold in with your already existing use of silvers and nickles.

3. Cozy chic

Clement says we want our homes to be chic and beautiful.

At the same time, they need to be cozy, comfortable, and functional for entertaining, work, and busy families.

