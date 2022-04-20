Preparing for college 101: How to pick the right school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The end of the school year will be here before you know it and the kids and grandkids will be heading off to college.

The question is, where are they going? May 1st is National Decision Day but how do you choose the right school?

Plus, what does that date really mean? Is it the deadline to inform the school you plan to attend? What about the deadline for informing schools of your decision?

Sarah Humphries, Director of Undergraduate Admissions at UNC Charlotte, helps us answer these questions.

