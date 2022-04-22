9th Annual Charlotte African American Festival being held in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The 9th Annual Charlotte African American Festival (CAAF) is a celebration of the rich heritage and accomplishments of African-Americans.

The festival will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 10:00 AM until 9:00 PM and is free to the public.

The location is the Grady Cole Center located at 310 North Kings Drive in downtown Charlotte.

It will include exhibits, musical performances, art, literature, food, dancers, drummers, a pageant, speakers, vendors, and special awards and recognition. Proceeds raised by the festival will support technology and media programs and The Black Knowledge Initiative non-profit organization.

