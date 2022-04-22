Art is for Everyone Descriptive Mural Tour placed all around Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - As you walk the streets of the Queen City, you’re sure to pass some colorful murals on the sides of buildings.

But the beautiful artwork isn’t always accessible to everyone.

Walks CLT is working to make sure that more people can appreciate the work with its second “Art is for Everyone Descriptive Mural Tour.”

Dana Draa (Dray) Chief Program Officer of Metrolina Association of the Blind joined QC@3 to discuss this awesome experience.

This is a unique program supported by creative partnerships to deliver inclusive experiences for all community members.

The walk is facilitated by a local mural expert and described by trained audio describers. The combination of these two things let everyone, not just the individuals with vision loss, have a new experience with the art.

