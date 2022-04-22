Earth Day: How relationships with dogs could help you appreciate nature

FORT MILL, S.C. (QC Life) - Earth Day is April 22, 2022, and there are plenty of ways in which you can celebrate by getting outdoors in nature.

The Anne Springs Close Greenway is gearing up to celebrate its 27th Earth Day Celebration over three days!

The 3-day event starts Friday, April 22, 2022. It’s $5 to park and admission fees will be waived for non-members throughout the weekend.

Kevin Mangel, Signature Events Coordinator, talked with QC Life a little bit more about everything happening this weekend.

Blair Braverman, dogsledder and author, will be a part of the event’s Greenway Speaker Series on Friday and will inform the audience about how relationships with dogs could deepen your appreciation of nature.

The Anne Springs Close Greenway is located at 104 Adventure Rd, Fort Mill, SC 29715.

