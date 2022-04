Meet ‘A Poet Named Superman,’ Charlotte is Creative’s new best friend! Greg Murray is a poet/spoken-word artist and goes by the stage name ‘A Poet Named Superman.’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Today, we’re getting to know a little bit about Greg Murray, Charlotte is Creative’s new best friend!

Murray is a poet/spoken-word artist and goes by the stage name ‘A Poet Named Superman.’

He’s set to perform Friday night at the BOOM Charlotte festival.

Before that, he did a short spoken-word performance for us!

