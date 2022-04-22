Talking birdhouses with the staff at Wing Haven Garden & Bird Sanctuary

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Who doesn’t love to see birds fly through their backyards?
What’s even better is when they stop for a visit at a backyard birdhouse. But what if you don’t have one at your home?
That’s where the folks at Wing Haven Garden & Bird Sanctuary come in!
QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was there to talk all things birdhouses and Wing Haven’s birdhouse building contest that’s underway.
The @WingHaven_ Birdhouse Building Contest is underway. You can vote on your favorites now! #garden #EarthDay2022 @cherylbrayboy @WBTVKristenM @JohnCarterWBTV @MaryKingTV pic.twitter.com/0akJfpXsPF— QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) April 22, 2022
