Davidson College using Nellie Ashford’s ‘The Deed of Transformation’ to spark conversation Her newest work dives into her own family’s history and its connection to slavery in a local college town.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We first introduced you to folk artist Nellie Ashford back in 2020.

She’s from Mecklenburg County, grew up during the Jim Crow Era, and uses her experiences to share the history of Charlotte’s African-American community through art.

Her newest work dives into her own family’s history and its connection to slavery in a local college town.

Davidson College is using “The Deed of Transformation” to spark conversation, so we asked her to help us through it as well.

