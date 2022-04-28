Four things to look at when buying a new home Whether you're looking now or trying to wait until the market cools down some, you want to know what you're spending your money on.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Spring is a busy season in the real estate market and we’re starting to see the numbers to prove it.

According to a national housing report from RE/MAX, March home sales jumped more than 32% over February.

Just in the Charlotte metro area, that number was a bit lower at around 21.5%, but that’s still 500 more homes that sold in March compared to February.

And it’s not because prices are coming down. The median sale prices was $387,533. That’s up more than $12,000 from February; it’s $65,000 more than if you had sold your home last March.

Here’s the thing, there’s also not a lot of inventory.

Charlotte and the Raleigh-Durham market only have about a two-week supply of homes. That means if no more homes went on the market, everything that’s currently available would be gone by the middle of May. That’s among the lowest in the country.

Whether you’re looking now or trying to wait until the market cools down some, you want to know what you’re spending your money on and avoid any big surprises that are going to hurt your wallet.

Roger Berrey is a broker and RE/MAX executive. He joined us this morning with four things to look at when you’re buying.

