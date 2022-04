Getting set for the 2022 Queen’s Cup Steeplechase Gates open Saturday, April 30, at 10 a.m. ahead of the first race at 1:30 p.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s the last weekend in April, and that means it’s Queen’s Cup Steeplechase weekend!

If you’ve never been, it’s a huge party. Gates open Saturday, April 30, at 10 a.m. ahead of the first race at 1:30 p.m.

Getting set for the 2022 Queen’s Cup Steeplechase and meeting the horses It’s the last weekend in April, and that means it’s Queen’s Cup Steeplechase weekend!

QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy went to Mineral Springs in Union County to see what’s in the works for this very special running of the Queen’s Cup.

Related: N.C. Tribute Festival to the ‘King’ happening this weekend in Lexington

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.