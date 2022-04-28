Spring cleaning, decluttering can lead to perfect Goodwill donations

Goodwill doesn’t just accept clothes; there are items in every room of your home that you can donate to help people in our community.

By Brad Dickerson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s that time of year and a lot of you are doing that spring cleaning.

And we’ve all had that moment when we thought, ‘Can I donate this, or do I need to throw it away?’’

Well, you might be surprised what you can donate to Goodwill!

A good rule of thumb is to ask yourself, “Would I give these items to a friend?” If the answer is no, consider other ways of recycling it.

Stacee Michelle stopped by to talk about what spring cleaning items can make perfect Goodwill donations.

QC Morning