Supporting women-owned businesses in Charlotte You'll get the chance to get your hands on one of these this Saturday at the Girl Tribe pop-up event focused on women-owned businesses.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Farie’s Collection is an online boutique featuring the brand Farie, a women’s and men’s fashion accessories, and home décor line.

The inspiration for these exotic, bold, and vibrant pieces come from Farie’s love of African style and culture.

QC@3 was joined by Fari Munshipe, owner of Faries Collection, ahead of this weekend’s event.

Farie’s Collection is excited to be one of the many amazing vendors who will be featured at the Girl Tribe Popup at the Charlotte Convention Center.

