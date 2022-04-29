First responders are collecting donations for veterans across Charlotte

Charlotte first responders are collecting donations for veterans Donors can bring things such as household items, hygiene items or clothing to local fire stations during the month of May.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Charlotte Fire Department and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are partnering with the American Red Cross, WBTV and Veteran’s Services to collect items for veterans during the month of May.

Individuals wishing to donate can purchase household items, hygiene items and clothing for veterans in local VA hospitals and for those who may be struggling with homelessness.

Other items that can be donated include recreational items, such as puzzle booklets and board games.

Donors can leave items at any one of Charlotte’s 44 fire stations until the end of May.

For more information on how or what you can give, watch our segment from today’s show.

