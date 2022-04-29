Make-A-Wish Foundation and Carowinds team up for World Wish Day Friday is World Wish Day and on Saturday, there’s a special event happening at Carowinds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It was 42 years ago Friday that the Phoenix community came together to make sure a 7-year-old boy fighting leukemia got to be a police officer for a day.

From that grew the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Now more than half a million wishes have been granted for children fighting critical illnesses around the world.

Friday is World Wish Day and on Saturday, there’s a special event happening at Carowinds.

QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was at Carowinds to tell us more.

Carowinds welcoming hundreds of Make-A-Wish families The event is happening Saturday at Carowinds.

Related: Supporting women-owned businesses in Charlotte

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.