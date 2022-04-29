Oodles of Doodles taking over Ballantyne’s Backyard Oodles of Doodles will have the Passionate Paws Animal Hospital pet stylist team teaching free grooming classes.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A fun event is happening next weekend for the entire family and your dogs are especially welcome.

Plus, you can also get a lot of really good information about grooming and caring for your pet.

Oodles of Doodles will have the Passionate Paws Animal Hospital pet stylist team teaching free grooming classes and their veterinarians will be available to answer common health, behavior, and personality questions that potential or current dood pet parents may have about their fur baby.

Dr. Susan Bonilla and Danielle Spuler dropped in to tell us about Oodles of Doodles. It’s taking over Ballantyne’s Backyard on Saturday, May 7, from 12 to 5 p.m.

