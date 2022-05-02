Charlotte golfer competing for a spot in the U.S. Women’s Open In four weeks, some of the best golfers in the world will be on the course at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club for the U.S. Women's Open.

The golf club is in Southern Pines, which is a couple of hours east of Charlotte near Fayetteville.

Over the next few weeks, thousands of golfers will be trying to play their way into the open. One of them is Charlotte native Madison Moosa.

QC Morning’s Brian Stephenson caught up with Madison as she got in a little practice ahead of the Open, which tees off June 2.

