Restaurant with a long history providing new memories

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Every community has a favorite restaurant, a spot that’s become sort of a landmark in the area.

But if we head to western North Carolina, we’re going to find a special restaurant.

We’ve got Burke County on one side, Avery County just above it, and McDowell County on the other side.

In the corner where the three counties meet, you’ll find Louise’s Famous Rock House Restaurant.

It’s at the intersection of Highway 221 and Highway 182, and when you walk in, you can decide which county you’d like to dine in - Burke, Avery, or McDowell.

The staff is serving up home-cooked meals and plenty of memories!

QC Morning’s Brian Stephenson took a look inside.

