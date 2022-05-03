Cargo pants to lime green, we have the spring and summer fashion trends for 2022

Spring and summer fashion trends for 2022 What styles should you look for to spruce up your wardrobe and keep up with the style trends?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Maybe you’ve cleaned out your closet in preparation for the spring and summer season but what styles should you look for to spruce up your wardrobe and keep up with the style trends?

Here to help us find the perfect pieces is Emily Boat, founder and head stylist at Ship Me Style.

She gave us three key trends:

Platform shoes: Platform sneakers are a great way to stay trendy as well as being comfortable 9 platform sneaker looks. This is a great gift to get a mom who runs around with a toddler or young kids.

Cargo pants: Cargo pants will be a huge trend for spring. This is another trend that is perfect for the mom on the go as you can create trendy looks that are comfortable.

Lime green: This color you will be seeing all over the stores this spring. If you don’t want to dive into a trend such as cargo pants or a platform shoe this is something small you can incorporate into your everyday looks.

