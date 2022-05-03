Finding that perfect strawberry at Carrigan Farms The goal was to discover how to identify the strawberry perfect for picking.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - This time of year, there’s nothing better than a big juicy strawberry straight from the farm.

Thankfully, there are a couple of places around that will let you pick your own.

Carrigan Farms is one of them. If you’ve never been, it’s up in Mooresville in Iredell County. They’re open for different family-friendly things throughout the year.

QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was out there picking strawberries. The goal was to discover how to identify the strawberry perfect for picking. She also talked about the process of harvesting strawberries on this 100-year-old, fifth-generation farm.

Plus, we got the lowdown on the open swim season that starts May 14 at the beautiful Carrigan Farms Quarry.

