Water Safety Month and how to keep safe while at the pool, lake or beach You'll want to feel confident that your entire family is safe around the water this season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Whether you’re excited to sit poolside, beachside or lakeside, you’ll want to feel confident that your entire family is safe around the water this season.

May is Water Safety Month and we’re bringing you safety tips on keeping the kids safe around the water.

We’re joined by Kelly Gaines, owner of Charlotte Aquatics and Allie Gaines of Charlotte Aquatics.

Some of the points brought up are that drowning is the No. 1 cause of unintentional death in children five years old or younger, 3,500 people will drown this year and drowning is a quick and silent killer.

Some ways to keep your children safe are adult supervision, barriers and swim classes.

You can also consider a designated water watcher, looking in the pool first if a child is missing and knowing where to shut off valves for a hot tub or pool.

Charlotte Aquatics provides swim lessons starting at six months old and provides Water Safety Story Time to groups and schools.

