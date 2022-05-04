Banh Mi Brothers make Vietnamese lotus salad before Crave’s grand culinary celebration Banh Mi Brothers will be at Romare Bearden Park this weekend for the grand culinary celebration.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The third annual Crave Charlotte Food and Wine Festival is back in South End.

It started Tuesday and runs through Sunday.

Twenty-five chefs, mixologists and restaurants are taking part, showing what the Queen City food scene has to offer.

Proceeds benefit Envision Charlotte, which works to make the city more sustainable.

There are smaller dinners happening throughout the week and for the first time, there’s a grand culinary celebration happening on Romare Bearden Park that’s on Saturday.

Banh Mi Brothers will be at Romare Bearden Park this weekend for the grand culinary celebration.

Before the festival, Hau Doan stopped by our kitchen to show us how to assemble a Vietnamese lotus salad.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.