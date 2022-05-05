Artist creates new mural at Independence Park The guys at Charlotte Is Creative posted some pictures Wednesday about this mural, so we had to go check it out.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you drive past Independence Park in the Midtown area, you may have seen a new mural in the works.



Due to the American Legion Memorial Stadium being renovated, the park is also getting renovated, and the county put out a request for artists to create a mural. Georgie Nakima got the job.

She and her team got to work on April 4 and she’s hoping to have it finished Friday.

Georgie created the design, but she’s worked with other artists and friends - even the community - to make sure neighbors felt a connection to the piece.

For her, the mural represents expansion and evolution; she says the true meaning is really up to you.

Here’s the cool thing - Georgie made several trips to Independence Park while she was creating the design.

She wanted it to be very specific and represent the park, so things like the water, the rose garden and the sparrows were all represented in the mural.

In fact, there’s even a map hidden in there.

You can check out Georgie’s other work on this website.

