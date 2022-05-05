Celebrating National Cartoonist Day with Caricatures by Joel May 5 is National Cartoonist Day and Joel Kewskin, a caricature artist for the past 20 years joined QC@3 to talk about the history of this type of art.

Joel, who owns Caricatures by Joel, has been a professional caricaturist in Charlotte for the last 20 years and has drawn ever since he was a child with both his parents being artists.

He has drawn caricatures for corporate events, weddings, birthdays, holiday parties, festivals and much more.

