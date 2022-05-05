Charlotte is Creative gives out HUG grant

By WBTV Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The art scene continues to grow and the people over at Charlotte is Creative are always looking to help local artists and creatives.

QC@3 was joined by Matt Olin from Charlotte is Creative and Dionna Bright, a local photographer.

Charlotte is Creative is giving out a “helpful unfettered gift,” also known as a HUG grant.

Bright is one of the May HUG recipients. Her HUG grant is going toward styling fashion models for some upcoming photoshoots. She is also the subject/model of a huge new mural by three muralists in uptown Charlotte.

