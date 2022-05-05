How we can work together to feed the community The Gather at the Table Event is an opportunity for the community to come together for a night of raising awareness and helping to end hunger in our community.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Making sure everyone in our community is able to put food on the table is a big job.

It’s also one that FeedNC has been working on for years and there are ways you can help.

The Gather at the Table Event is an opportunity for the community to come together for a night of raising awareness and helping to end hunger in our community.

Last year, over 3,400 neighbors walked through the door in need of food, education, and resources.

This year’s event will be at the Venues at Langtree.

Lara Ingram, executive director of FeedNC, joined us to talk about the event and how people can help feed those in our community who are less fortunate.

