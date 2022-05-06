2022 N.C. Brewers and Music Festival happening this weekend

North Carolina Brewers and Music Festival begins Friday The festival begins on Friday night in Huntersville and runs through Saturday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - There’s a big festival happening in Huntersville this weekend that has two things a lot of people love - craft beer and music.

The 2022 North Carolina Brewers and Music Festival is taking place at Historic Rural Hill, located at 4431 Neck Road in Huntersville. It runs May 6 and May 7.

Bottoms up! We are live from Historic Rural Hill ahead of the North Carolina Brewers and Music Festival. It is the 10th Anniversary of the festival! 40 breweries will be here along with some cool bands over two days! @cherylbrayboy @WBTVKristenM @JohnCarterWBTV #beer #Friday pic.twitter.com/o1karwH0FW — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) May 6, 2022

Ahead of the festivities, QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy explored the difference between various IPAs, light and dark beers, and fruit versus spiced IPAs.

