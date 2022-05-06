Camp Blue Skies provides fun, friendship for adults with developmental disabilities Campers range in age from 21 years old up to 70. They're able to spend time outside, make friends and do all sorts of fun activities.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - This week’s Cup of Kindness, with the help of SHARE Charlotte, is from Camp Blue Skies.

They offer overnight camp experiences for adults who have developmental disabilities.

There’s even opportunities for them to learn a new hobby or life skill.

Camp Blue Skies isn’t just a great time for the campers. It offers parents and caregivers a little rest while knowing their loved one is in good hands.

Right now, there’s a need for overnight and day volunteers for the next camps, which are in October and November.

You don’t need any experience; the team at Camp Blue Skies will give you all the training you need.

