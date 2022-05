Celebrating Free Comic Book Day happening on May 7 Shelton Drum from Heroes Aren't Hard to Find stopped by to talk about this special day for comic book fans.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - On top of Mother’s Day, there’s another very special day this weekend.

Free Comic Book Day is Saturday, May 7!

Shelton Drum from Heroes Aren’t Hard to Find stopped by to talk about this special day for comic book fans.

You may also like: 2022 N.C. Brewers and Music Festival happening this weekend

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.