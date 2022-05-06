Getting ready for the President's Cup at Quail Hollow Club Quail Hollow will host the 2022 President's Cup later this year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - In most years, this would be the weekend when the Charlotte area is preparing for the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow.

In 2022 though, the world’s top golfers won’t visit the Queen City until September, when they come for the President’s Cup.

While the facility is busy preparing for the big event, there are plenty of food options to check out in the meantime.

Two Scoops, which will be a vendor at the President’s Cup, dropped by the QC Life studio to share some delicious ice cream that patrons can enjoy later this year.

To see how the different flavors were, check out our segment!

