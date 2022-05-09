How to properly make a roux

How to make a roux A roux combines fat and flour to create a substance used to thicken sauces.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - As technique week continues in the QC Kitchen, Reyaña Radcliff, the owner and executive chef of Your Braisen Chef, stopped by to demonstrate the proper way to make a roux.

A roux combines fat and flour to make a sauce thickener. You can find Chef Reyaña’s recipe below.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup Flour

1/2 cup Butter, can be room temperature or cold

Directions:

Melt butter completely in nonstick pan

Slowly add flour until all is incorporated

Cook low and slow to prevent burning until you reach the desired color

Related: Here’s the right way to season boiling water

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.