How to properly make a roux

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - As technique week continues in the QC Kitchen, Reyaña Radcliff, the owner and executive chef of Your Braisen Chef, stopped by to demonstrate the proper way to make a roux.
A roux combines fat and flour to make a sauce thickener. You can find Chef Reyaña’s recipe below.
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup Flour
- 1/2 cup Butter, can be room temperature or cold
Directions:
- Melt butter completely in nonstick pan
- Slowly add flour until all is incorporated
- Cook low and slow to prevent burning until you reach the desired color
