Keep your home tidy this spring with these cleaning tips One local organizer recommends that if you haven't used something in the past two years, it's time to get rid of it.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’re ready to start your spring cleaning, your in luck. We have just the tips for you to keep your home tidy and neat.

Claire Crawford, owner and lead organizer of Room to Breathe, offered some advice for your when you start your spring clean.

She says that three important areas that you can’t neglect are your garage, primary closet, and what she calls ‘entry closet and flex zones.’

One tip she gives is to create small projects - don’t bite off more than you can handle at once.

To hear the rest of her advice, you can watch our segment above!

Related: Trying one of Leah & Louise’s spring cocktails

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.