Trying one of Leah & Louise’s spring cocktails We tried their Lemon Test 01 cocktail.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We had a little morning cocktail!

Justin Hazelton is the bar manager at Leah & Louise. Since opening, his cocktail program has been received with a lot of love and has gotten local and national recognition. He was named best mixologist in the city by Charlotte Magazine and is featured on the cover the North Carolina travel and tourism guide.

Among the favorites he’s crafted for Leah & Louise is the Zodiac Punch, which is a draft cocktail that changes with the Zodiac calendar.

On Thursday, he was in the QC Kitchen making the Lemon Test 01.

