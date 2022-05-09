Sixth annual Charlotte Memory Gala to take place next weekend Community and business leaders will come together to celebrate the lives of loved ones with dementia and raise funds for the Alzheimer's Association.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - This year’s Charlotte Memory Gala will be back in-person, next weekend as local leaders and personalities work to benefit the Western Carolina Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

The event will take place on May 21 from 6-10 p.m. on the front lawn of the Mint Museum Randolph.

WBTV’s Kristen Miranda and Jamie Boll will both be in attendance, as they continue to support the event.

The gala will feature an Award of Excellence, as well as an auction, both at the event, as well as online.

QC Catering will cater this year’s event.

You can learn more about tickets, tables, sponsorship and auction by visiting the Memory Gala’s website.

Anyone can pre-register for the gala auction now, by visiting this link, or by texting “cltmemgala2022″ to 76278.

Information on any of the Association’s educational programs and other care and support resources, as well as how to get involved, can be found visiting the chapter’s website, or by calling the 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.

