The Stanley, owned by Charlotte chef Paul Verica, is closing

The Stanley will close for business this Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Stanley, a restaurant located in the Elizabeth neighborhood, will stop service and close for business on Friday, May 13.

The restaurant’s owner, chef Paul Verica, made the announcement about his decision on social media expressing that he felt it was the right time.

“The last two years have been difficult for everyone in our beloved industry, to say the least, and I feel the effect deeply,” Verica said in the post. “For me, it has been a good ride - great and even magical at times - but for me, it’s time for this ride to come to an end.”

Exterior view of The Stanley restaurant in the Elizabeth neighborhood of Charlotte, North Carolina (WBTV)

The Stanley is known for its fine dining, serving beautiful dishes to customers.

Verica continues to say in the Instagram post that he has decided to sell the restaurant, saying that he always told himself that when cooking and creating stopped being fun and became work, he would take a step back and reassess.

The Stanley opened in 2018 off of E 7th Street in Charlotte.

The Stanley's chef Paul Verica through the doors to the kitchen. (WBTV)

