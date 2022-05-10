Helping others during Salvation Army Week

Learning more about Salvation Army week This week is National Salvation Army Week – a national celebration to honor the work of volunteers and Salvation Army Staff and officers across the nation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - This week is National Salvation Army Week, which is a national celebration to honor the work of volunteers and Salvation Army Staff and officers across the nation who work to serve those in need. It was started by President Eisenhower.

Locally, The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte is using this moment to officially launch its “Better the Future” fundraising campaign this week, a $32 million effort targeted at raising support for new programs and services in the community.

Plans include renovating and expanding the Center of Hope emergency shelter, uplifting its second—and most recent-- shelter, Booth Commons Family Center, serving families experiencing homelessness and expanding several Boys & Girls Club facilities into Neighborhood Centers.

The campaign has three major goals: addressing homelessness; building strong communities through Neighborhood Centers, and restoring lives by fighting the substance abuse crisis. In addition, the campaign includes an operating endowment to help sustain these new programs and facilities.

