Local actor Tyler McKenzie touring with ‘Hamilton’ Tyler McKenzie graduated from Central Academy of Technology & Arts in Monroe and Western Carolina University.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - He’s ready to hit the stage at a moment’s notice but he’s also teaching future Broadway stars.

He’s currently a universal “swing” for the production of “Hamilton,” meaning he could play several different parts in the show.

In addition, he’s choreographing the opening and closing numbers, as well as the medleys, for this year’s Blumey Awards.

McKenzie stopped by to talk with us about his busy schedule!

“Hamilton” runs through May 15 at Blumenthal Performing Arts.

