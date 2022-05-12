Bit of Hope Ranch and the therapeutic power of horses It's important to take a moment to acknowledge the importance of taking care of both our bodies and minds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - May is Mental Health Awareness month and it’s important to take a moment to acknowledge the importance of taking care of both our bodies and minds.

Meg Vanderbilt, the executive director of Bit of Hope Ranch joined us to help us learn about Bit of Hope Ranch and how they’re helping those with mental health.

The Bit of Hope Ranch is equine-assisted therapy, and horses help people with mental health, trauma, anxiety and physical disabilities.

On May 21 from 11 a.m. to noon, you can join the Stories of Hope free one-hour walking tour to meet some of the horses and hear their stories.

