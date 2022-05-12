Crayola IDEAworks coming to Camp North End When you hear the name Crayola IDEAworks, you may think it’s just for the kids.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - There’s a really cool immersive experience that opens Friday at Camp North End.

However, there’s really cool things for adults to see and learn too.

QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy got a look inside the exhibit. She also spoke with a spokesperson about the mission of Crayola IDEAworks and an overview of the experiences on site.

We are live inside the @Crayola Idea Works Exhibit at @campnorthend. Let’s make the magic happen! We are talking about how to bring those creative ideas to life. @cherylbrayboy @WBTVKristenM @JohnCarterWBTV #crayola pic.twitter.com/kHko5RiUKn — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) May 12, 2022

She also took a trip to the bustling city of Crayopolis in The Colorverse!

First look at Crayola IDEAworks Crayola IDEAworks opens Friday, May 13, at Camp North End.

