Charlotte man has a car collection like no other It isn't open to the public but our Brian Stephenson talked his way inside the garage so we could show you.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - That feeling when you finally own your dream car; to be honest, most of us will never know it.

But for one man in Charlotte, he’s felt that several times over.

He’s amassed a rare collection that is mind-blowing even for the mildest car enthusiast. Perhaps the star of the show 1966 Ford GT which was the actual winning car from the 1966 Le Mans, highlighted in the 2019 film “Ford v Ferrari.”

