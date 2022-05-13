Next Step Clubhouse serves teens, adults with disabilities Not only are they able to hang out at the clubhouse and do a ton of different activities, but they also get out in the community.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - This week’s Cup of Kindness, with the help of SHARE Charlotte, is from Next Step Clubhouse.

It’s a nonprofit using social and recreational programming to serve teens and adults with intellectual and development disabilities.

Not only are they able to hang out at the clubhouse and do a ton of different activities, but they also get out in the community.

You may have seen clubhouse members out at local parks playing sports or doing yoga. Maybe you’ve seen them at the Charlotte Ballet or hanging out at a Knights game.

Right now, the clubhouse is at First United Methodist Church on Church Street in uptown, but the goal is for Next Step to build its own recreational and administrative facility and stay centrally located in Charlotte.

