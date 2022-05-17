Celebrating Sea Monkey Day with new exhibit at Sea Life Concord

Celebrating Sea Monkey Day at Sea Life Concord A brand new exhibit, Sea Turtle Rescue Center, will be officially opening World Ocean’s Day, June 8th

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A brand new exhibit at SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord called Sea Turtle Rescue Center, will be officially opening on World Ocean’s Day June 8th.

Sea Monkeys, aka Brine Shrimp, are incredible creatures that originate from salt lakes, ponds, and temporary water systems.

They’re very small with a max size of 0.5 inches, but they can be a very nutritious meal for many small fish.

SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord cultures two different life stages of brine to feed to the collection.

The new exhibit will have a brand new rescued sea turtle featured in the 5,000-gallon exhibit where guests can learn how rescued sea turtles are cared for.

SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord has North Carolina’s only Ocean Tunnel where guests can come face to fin with sharks, a rescued sea turtle, stingrays, and more.

