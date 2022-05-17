HopeWay offers tips to support those struggling with their mental health May is Mental Health Awareness Month and if you’ve got a friend or a family member with mental illness, you know it can be hard to know how to support them.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month and if you’ve got a friend or a family member with mental illness, you know it can be hard to know how to support them and help them.

It’s estimated that more than 20% of Americans are living with a mental illness.

Studies show that nearly one in five adults in the U.S. experience psychiatric illnesses and depression, anxiety and behavioral disorders are among the leading causes of illness and disability among adolescents.

During Mental Health Awareness Month in May, HopeWay – an accredited nonprofit mental health residential, day treatment and outpatient organization – is offering helpful tips on how to support someone struggling with their mental health.

Dr. Tom Gettelman, the chief clinical officer at HopeWay, joined us to talk more about supporting those with mental illness.

HopeWay is a premier resource for people not only in the Charlotte community but across the nation. To reach them, call (844) HOPEWAY. Another resource is the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-TALK (8255).

