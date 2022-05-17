U.S. News and World Report unveils its best places to live for 2022-2023 There were some big changes with this year’s list, including Charlotte’s ranking.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Every year, the U.S. News and World Report puts out a list of the top 150 places to live in the United States.

Coming in at No. 1 this year is Huntsville, Alabama! Colorado Springs, Colo.; Green Bay, Wis.; Boulder, Colo.; and San Jose, Calif. round out the top five.

The Raleigh-Durham area fell a few spots this year, but it’s still sixth-best. There were some big changes with this year’s list, including Charlotte’s ranking.

So, we had the real estate editor for U.S. News, Devon Thorsby, join us this morning to talk about the list.

You may also like: Crayola IDEAworks coming to Camp North End

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.