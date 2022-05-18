Don’t let the summer heat ruin your makeup! We’ve all been there; it’s hot outside, we spend all this time doing our makeup and before we know it, it’s melting off our faces.

Well, not this summer, because we went to Caitlyn Tuzzolino for help!

She’s the owner of Makeup by Caitlyn Michelle and her tips include starting with a setting spray, avoiding heavy foundations in the summer and using waterproof mascara to avoid heat-related smudging.

Check out the video above for more summer makeup suggestions!

