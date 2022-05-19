Humane Society of Charlotte holds ribbon cutting for new facility

Checking out HSC's new animal resource center The new home was completely funded through individual donors and foundations and will be officially opening in a few weeks.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Humane Society of Charlotte held a building dedication for its new $15 million facility on Thursday.

“After launching our $15 million capital campaign five years ago, we are thrilled to dedicate this one-of-a-kind destination for animal lovers and advocates from across the region,” said Shelly Moore, president and chief executive officer of the Humane Society of Charlotte. “Our increased capacity and amenities, including a new Education Center, our Cat Cafe and public dog park, will deepen our connection with and service to the Charlotte community.”

The Humane Society will be able to provide adoption services, expanded, spay/neuter services, veterinary wellness visits and community outreach services for more than 30,000 animals annually, with an increase in capacity of approximately 40 percent.

Some of the new hospitality services include:

Climate-controlled environment for all animals

Improved cleaning and sanitation systems

Advanced HVAC system

Tempered glass dog suites

Three times the amount of free-roaming cat space, with access to an outdoor “catio,” from the previous space

Due to COVID and supply chain issues delaying the opening, it will open to the public in June. Adoptions will resume once it opens.

What to expect from the cat area at the new Humane Society The Humane Society will be able to provide adoption services, expanded, spay/neuter services, veterinary wellness visits and more

