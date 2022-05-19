Humane Society of Charlotte holds ribbon cutting for new facility

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Humane Society of Charlotte held a building dedication for its new $15 million facility on Thursday.
The new home was completely funded through individual donors and foundations and will be officially opening in a few weeks.
“After launching our $15 million capital campaign five years ago, we are thrilled to dedicate this one-of-a-kind destination for animal lovers and advocates from across the region,” said Shelly Moore, president and chief executive officer of the Humane Society of Charlotte. “Our increased capacity and amenities, including a new Education Center, our Cat Cafe and public dog park, will deepen our connection with and service to the Charlotte community.”
The Humane Society will be able to provide adoption services, expanded, spay/neuter services, veterinary wellness visits and community outreach services for more than 30,000 animals annually, with an increase in capacity of approximately 40 percent.
Some of the new hospitality services include:
- Climate-controlled environment for all animals
- Improved cleaning and sanitation systems
- Advanced HVAC system
- Tempered glass dog suites
- Three times the amount of free-roaming cat space, with access to an outdoor “catio,” from the previous space
Due to COVID and supply chain issues delaying the opening, it will open to the public in June. Adoptions will resume once it opens.
