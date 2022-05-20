Diagnosing and treating allergies in our pets Allergy season is here....and not just for humans!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Seasonal allergies can be rough (or should I say ruff?) for pets as well as people!

Dr. Chris Brader with Matthews Animal Clinic says that pets are allergic to many of the same things we are, although dogs can be allergic to people. Fleas are also a common allergy.

According to Brader, 1 in 5 to 1 in 10 dogs have allergies. The usual signs – sneezing, coughing, itchy eyes – are present, but there are a few other signs that might not be as easily recognizable. For example, dogs may lick their paws often or get ear infections.

Minor allergy flare-ups can be treated with antihistamines. But be sure to call your vet and never give your pet over-the-counter treatments unless it’s been cleared by them first.

If that doesn’t work, steroids may be needed for short-term solutions.

If you have any questions about your pet’s health, check out the Matthews Animal Clinic online, by phone at 704-847-9856, or visit them at 10600 Monroe Road.

