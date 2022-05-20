Go back in time with this pre-prohibition cocktail recipe

0915_QCKitchen_WBTV WBTV News presents QC Kitchen! A brand new app for the Charlotte foodie! (WBTV)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - This is an easy-drinking bourbon cocktail.

It’s also been described as the gateway cocktail to craft cocktails.

This pre-prohibition drink comes with lots of history.

RECIPE

2 oz. Elijah Craig bourbon

.5 oz. simple syrup (equal parts sugar and water)

3 dashes angostura bitters

2 cherries

1 orange slice

DIRECTIONS

Muddle orange, cherries simple syrup and bitters in mixing glass, add bourbon and ice.

Stir double strain into rocks glass over large ice cube.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.