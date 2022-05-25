How to pick the right summer camp for your kids If you haven't already -- it's time to start thinking about which camps to sign your kids up for this summer.

There are always so many to choose from. From day camps to week-long camps, the list goes on.

QC@3 is joined by Amanda Little, the YMCA Youth Development Director.

The overall theme for Day Camp at the YMCA of Greater Charlotte this summer is BE YOU.

The YMCA offers multiple different camp options across the Charlotte area. Everything from dance, gymnastics and theatre, to sports and STEAM as well as unique offerings like Ninja Warrior and cooking.

Camp offerings range from ages 2 to 15. Everything from half-day preschool camps to full-day camps, where you can drop off as early as 7 a.m. and pick up as late as 6 p.m., depending on location.

